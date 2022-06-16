Virginia H “Ginny” Bousum (1940-2022)

FARMINGTON – Virginia H “Ginny” Bousum passed away on the 29th of May at Franklin memorial hospital with her son by her side.

Ginny was born in Boston in 1940 living in Newburyport MA and in Ohio for a short time before moving to Brunswick ME where she graduated high school in 1958. While attending the university of Maine she discovered sugarloaf mountain and worked weekends at Judson’s restaurant in Carrabassett valley where she met her future husband Bill who was a navy pilot stationed in Brunswick.

After her graduation from the university she was married to Bill and they moved to the Boston area and soon after built a ski cabin in Stratton where they spent winter weekends before moving there permanently in the early 1970s and to Kingfield a few years later.

Ginny became involved in the sugarloaf ski school at this time and continued to teach until the age of 80 with over 40 years as a certified professional.She was very involved with the sugarloaf ski club and its scholarship program serving as the club president for the past several years. She was very proud of her work establishing Carrabassett valley academy and for the local skiers the club scholarship was able to help. Ginny also had a love of sailing and enjoyed spending summers sailing on Penobscot bay and taking trips as far as Newport RI and Nova Scotia.

She was preceded by her husband William “Bill” Bousum, her daughter Virginia “Gina” Sitz and her long time companion Gary Brown.

She is survived by her son Gus and his wife Hillary, their daughters Isabella and Scarlett and by her son in law Steve Sitz and his daughters Bailey, Eliza and Serena.

There will be a celebration of life at sugarloaf mountain in the king pine room at 1:00 on Saturday the 25th of June. People are also invited to leave a note on her memory book at www.milesrc.com in lieu of flowers the family has requested that those who wish to make a donation in her name to please give to the sugarloaf ski club scholarship fund.