Virginia Wheeler (1934-2022)

CHESTERVILLE – Virginia Ruth Wheeler, 88, a resident of Chesterville, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022 at home, surrounded by her family. She was born on January 16, 1934 in Vienna, the daughter of Charles Hastings and Linda (Mason) Hastings. She attended school in Chesterville, Vienna, and Wilton Academy. On January 21, 1951, she married the love of her life Charles E. Wheeler of Chesterville. They went on to have seven children and resided in Chesterville together until Charles’ passing in 1989.

Through the years, Virginia devoted her time to her family and her home while also working at Forster Manufacturing, Maine Dowel, and the Gee Farm. Virginia attended and was a member of the North Vienna United Methodist Church her entire life. Bowling was one of her favorite activities and where she made many lasting friendships. She loved playing Parcheesi, card games, traveling, and taking photos.

She loved spending her summers at her beach in Wayne with her family. Holidays were always very special to her, and she would go out of her way to welcome any family or friends to join in on her gatherings.

She enjoyed calling her family on their birthday and singing Happy Birthday to them bright and early in the morning. Virginia will be remembered as a strong, compassionate, and loving matriarch who brightened everyone’s day around her.

Virginia is survived by her children, Charles (Buddy) Wheeler and wife Cynthia, Barbara Roy and husband Ken, Cheryl Wheeler and partner Gary, Robert Wheeler and wife Delores, Kimberly Barker and partner Leo, Patrick Wheeler and wife Heather; sister, Linda Johnson and husband Chet; brother in-law, Raphael Rawlins; her dear friend, Muriel Lisherness; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 38 years, Charles E. Wheeler; daughter, Robin Wheeler; parents, Linda and Charles Hastings; and siblings, Shirley Rawlins, Florence Hastings, Sharlene Hastings, and Alvin Hastings.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the North Vienna Methodist Church, c/o Sharon Rackliff, Treasurer, 310 Middle Street, Farmington, ME 04938.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the North Vienna United Methodist Church, 572 Tower Road, in Vienna. A reception will follow. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938.