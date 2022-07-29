Vivian Mae (Tibbetts) Searles (1928-2022)

NEW VINEYARD – Vivian Mae (Tibbetts) Searles, 94, of New Vineyard, passed away on July 23, 2022, in Farmington. Vivian was surrounded by her children when she passed.

She was born on April 2, 1928, in New Sharon, the daughter of the late Raymond and Doris (McKechnie) Tibbetts.

As one of 17 children, she and her siblings shared very special bonds. On Feb. 14, 1947, Vivian married her beloved husband Leland Searles of Strong. Together they had three children and made their home in New Vineyard.

Vivian and Leland worked and retired from Forster Manufacturing in Strong. Vivian was well known for her yard sales, handmade crafts and loved to participate in local craft fairs. She was an avid walker. A 5 mile walk wasn’t an unusual distance for her, where she continued to do so up into her 80’s. She loved volunteering at Franklin Memorial Hospital. Her greatest pleasure came from time spent with family, including her church family. Vivian especially loved the Christmas holiday, hosting the gathering for her family, preparing the meal and ensuring everyone had gifts.

Vivian is survived by her children, Janet Poland and husband Russ, Linda Grondin and husband Alan, all of Wilton, Leland Searles and wife Sharon, of Jay; 7 grandchildren, Michele Coates (Frank), James Smith, Melissa Hartford (Jesse), Shawn Holmes (Lisa), Kim Grondin (Bill), Maria Lombardi (Sebastian), and Jessica Morgan (Jamie); 12 great grandchildren, Nelson, Macey (Dylan), Sebastian, Nicholas, Samantha, Isaiah, Donna, Brandon, Bailey, Eli, Jordan and Sadie; 1 great- great grandchild Remington; a brother George Tibbetts Sr. and wife, Caroline of Chesterville; 3 sisters, Pauline Hewey of Anson, Mable Hewey of Turner, Josephine White and husband, George of Wilton; and several nieces and nephews.

Vivian was predeceased by her husband Leland; sisters, Lillian, Corrine, Rena, Marilyn, Carolyn, Evelyn, Doris, Shirley and Madeline; brothers, Ray, Eugene and Robert.

The family would like to thank Pinewood Terrace and Androscoggin Hospice Home Health for their care.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at 11 a.m., at the Fairview Cemetery in Farmington, with Arthur Potter officiating. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation &

Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.