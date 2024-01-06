Walden Chin (1948-2023)

FARMINGTON – Walden Soy Chin passed away peacefully on December 12, 2023, surrounded by family. He was born on November 5, 1948, to George F. Chin and Kam Wah Chin in Pawtucket, R.I.

Walden graduated from Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, MA. He worked in manufacturing then in the family restaurant. He enjoyed petting horses at the Farmington fair and sitting by running waters, dining out with friends, spending time with Frank and his neighbors at Brookside Village. He knows the words to many of his favorite songs of the 1950’s – 1980’s. He loved listening to old time radio with his Alexa. Walden loved sports especially the Red Sox, Celtics and the Patriots no matter if they won or lost but admired them more when they win.

He is survived by his brother, Frank Soy Chin and sister-in-law, Patricia Duane Chin of West Farmington, ME. Walden is also survived by his nephews, Dana Walden Chin, his wife, Radika and son, Miles Walden of Brooklyn, NY, and Shawn Patrick Chin and his children, Lir and Naomi of MA.

He was a sweet and kind man and will be clearly missed by friends and family.

Per the family’s request there will be no formal funeral service. Friends are invited to Walden’s visitation on January 9, 2024, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd, Farmington. Family and friends are encouraged to visit Walden’s Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Burial will take place in the spring at Fairview Cemetery. Caring for the family of Walden Chin is Wiles Remembrance Center – Farmington.