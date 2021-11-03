Walter Edward Hemingway (1932-2021)

TENN. – Walter Edward Hemingway, age 89, of Hendersonville, TN, passed away September 26 at his home.

He was born on March 15, 1932, in Farmington, Maine, the son of Frank W. and Sadie M. (Stoddard) Hemingway. He graduated from Farmington High School and went on to serve his country for four years in the U.S. Air Force, during the Korean War. After his service, he and his wife, Maxine (Holsey), moved from Texas to Temple, Maine to raise their family.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Maxine, his parents, seven brothers: Leon, Robert, Willis, Raymond, Frank, Harold (Stub), and Richard Hemingway, and six sisters: Romayne Hobert, Viola Cook, Mildred Hemingway, Bertha Hellgren, Ina Eckert and Barbara Lyman.

Mr. Hemingway is survived by his daughter, Sherry Collins (Frank), sons, Donald Hemingway (Annie) and Thomas Hemingway (Vivian), grandchildren, Tasha Spruchman (Zach), Emily Hemingway, Seth Hemingway and Wyatt Hemingway, and great grandchild, Coraline May Spruchman. Threr are no services planned at this time. Austin and Bell Funeral Home Hendersonville. 615-822-4442