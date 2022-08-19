Wanda Calder (1929-2022)

NEW PORTLAND – Wanda Rose Phillips Ferguson Calder, 92 of New Portland passed away at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta on Aug. 15, 2022.

She was born on Sept. 14,1929, in Lewiston, the only child of Harold B. and Margaret I (Giese) Phillips. Wanda attended Auburn schools, graduating from Edward Little High School in 1947. She participated in courses offered by the American Institute of Banking and attended classes at University of Maine in Auburn.

In 1947, she entered a marriage with Harry W. Ferguson which lasted until his death in 1968.

Thomas (Juddy) Calder came into her life, and they were married on July 17, 1970; a marriage that lasted until his death in September 2018. Juddy had four children: Judith, Stephen, Thomas, Jr., and Cristen. Wanda welcomed these children with warmth and affection, especially as she had no biological children.

The fields of finance and economics were of great interest and Wanda spent most of her working years employed in these fields. She retired with the title of vice president in 1983 after 26 years of working for what is now Bank of America. In 1984 she found rewarding employment with the Investment Banking firm of Burgess and Leith in Lewiston. That company eventually evolved into the present Wells Fargo Investment Firm. While employed there Wanda became a licensed broker and a portfolio manager. After retiring to North New Portland in 1991, she was self-employed as an investment manager for many more years.

Economic Development was a major interest. She served on the Board of Directors and as president of both the Auburn Business Development Corp. and the Lewiston Auburn Economic Growth Council. She served two terms on the Board of the Finance Authority of Maine and was a member of the Economic Development Council of Maine.

Active outdoor sports were a lifetime passion. These included hunting and fishing, camping, horseback riding, skiing, kayaking, and swimming. She and Juddy particularly enjoyed spending time at their camp on East Carry Pond where they participated in fishing and water sports and in the sociability of Carry Ponds Association. Cooking and entertaining were constant pastimes, and she enjoyed many cherished friendships.

Her survivors include stepchildren, Cristen Calder Dilworth and husband Thomas of Falmouth and their children Cloe and Charlton “Chachi,” Judith Estes and husband Christopher, Stephen Calder, Thomas Calder, Jr. and wife Mary, all of Portland; along with many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great, great grandchildren. Wanda is also survived by a very special Godchild, Susan Kies Frazee and husband Spencer Frazee of Tolland, Conn.; along with Wanda’s closest friends of many, many years, Robert and Elizabeth Smith who Wanda considered family. She is predeceased by her parents; and her husband, Juddy.

In lieu of flowers donations should be made to whatever charities you wish to support. A gathering of close friends and family will be held at a future date at East Carry Pond to celebrate her life and endless years spent at Carry Pond with her beloved husband, Juddy.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.