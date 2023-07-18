Wanda Morse (1952-2023)

AUGUSTA – Wanda A. (Szymanski) Morse, 71, passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in the Maine General Rehabilitation and Long-term care Glenridge after a lengthy illness. She is the loving wife of Charles E. “Charlie” Morse with whom she shared 43 years of marriage.

Wanda was born February 7, 1952, in Providence, Rhode Island. She is the daughter of the late John and Jeannette (Beauregard) Szymanski. She was a resident of Mount Vernon for most of her life. She was a graduate of Central Falls High School. Wanda went on to further her education and received her bachelor’s degree in education from Rhode Island College.

Wanda worked as a Licensing Agent for Home Day Care for over 30 years until her retirement in 2015.

Wanda was an avid gardener. She loved her dogs and at one time she had six dogs. She loved all animals, horseback riding, hiking, cross country skiing and spending time with Charlie on their farm in Mount Vernon. She was also a talented artist and did many crafts.

In addition to her loving and devoted husband Charlie, Wanda is survived by her brothers-in-law and sister-in-law George Morse of New Sharon, William Morse of Mattapoisett, MA, Eileen Rothing of Suffolk, VA and Paul Morse of Issaqua, Washington.

In addition to her parents, Wanda is predeceased by her brother Stanley Szymanski and her brother-in-law James Morse.

Wanda’s Memorial Service will be in the Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, 1 Church Street, Augusta on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 12 noon. There will be a time of visitation prior to the service beginning at 11:00 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited.

Arrangements are in the care of the Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, 1 Church St., Augusta where condolences and memories may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website by visiting www.khrfuneralhomes.com