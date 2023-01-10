Wayne Lewis (1941-2023)

CHESTERVILLE – Wayne Paul Lewis, 81, of Chesterville, Maine passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, from complications of COVID-19 at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta, surrounded by his loving family.

Wayne was born in Gardiner, Maine on June 8, 1941, to Earl Wesley Lewis and Marion Holt Lewis. He graduated from Livermore Falls High School in 1959. He started his career with the General Electric Company in 1960 in Somersworth, NH as a member of the Meter Department Academic Apprentice Program. He received his bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of New Hampshire in 1966. His analytical mind and ability to solve complex problems led to numerous promotions that brought him to many parts of the country and the world. After 32 years with General Electric, he retired as the Manager of Nuclear Fuels & Components in Wilmington, NC.

Wayne loved home improvement projects, fishing, spending time outdoors, animals, and going out to eat, particularly for breakfast. He enjoyed spending time with loved ones and telling endless stories about his childhood, world travels, and other exploits. Above all he loved and was extremely proud of his family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Linda Anne (Cummings) Lewis; his 5 children, Earl Wesley Lewis, of Hilton Head Island, SC, Stephanie Holt Bjorn and her husband, Rockwell, of Farmington, ME, Ian Paul Lewis and his companion, Catherine Brillant, of Topsham, ME, Matthew Kenneth Lewis and his wife, Margaret Irene Reid, of Spartanburg, SC, and Kenneth Cummings Lewis and his wife, Jessica, of Chesterville, ME; 5 grandchildren, Mary Elizabeth Lewis, Earl Wesley Lewis III, of Wilmington, NC, Benjamin Parker Lewis, Alexander Emerson Lewis, of Chesterville, ME, and Annika Rose Bjorn, of Farmington, ME; his brother-in-law Kenneth Francis Cummings, Jr. and his wife, Donna, of Port St. Lucie, FL; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, his brothers John Thrower, Edward Lewis, Melvin Lewis, Norman Lewis, his sisters, Iva Bromley, Irene Hudson, and Nancy Howard.

A memorial service will be held at Staples Funeral Home in Gardiner on Thursday, January 19, at 11 a.m. A spring burial will be at Cotton Cemetery in Richmond.

Arrangements are entrusted with Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website, www.staplesfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Franklin County Animal Shelter in Farmington, Maine or the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts.