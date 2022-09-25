Wendall Kolreg, Sr. (1935-2022)

JAY – Wendall Kolreg, Sr., 86, of Jay, died early Saturday morning at his home.

He was born on Nov. 2, 1935 and was a veteran of the United States Army, where he served as an MP. He worked at Ford Motor Company for several years, and later was an officer of the Farmington Police Department. He also served as a Sheriff’s Deputy under Sheriff Ken French in Franklin County for several years as well as being a member of the UMF Public Safety Dept.

He enjoyed building things and had worked fixing his home up over the years and was known for making bird houses.

He is survived by his companion since 1986, Theresa Tilton of Jay; children, Wenda Sudduth of Alaska, Christie Lee of Ohio, Teakae Kolreg of Virginia, and Rebecca Mitchell of Wilton; Theresa’s children, Kermit Clements, Jr, of Wilton, Anthony Clements of Clinton; and Marilyn Clements of Colorado; several grandchildren.

He was predeceased by a son, Wendell Kolreg, Jr.

Private interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Farmington. Memories may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Funeral services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.