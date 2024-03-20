Wendell Dunham, 92

Wendell A. Dunham of Kingfield passed away February 25, 2024, at the age of 92. Better known as Buddy, he spent most of his years living in Kingfield. He leaves behind his wife of 72 years, Dolores, better known as Dise. Together they raised their family of three, two sons and a daughter. They still reside in Kingfield with their families of the grands and greats.

He enjoyed working with wood and he could always be seen riding on his 1952 Ford Tractor headed to bush hog someone’s field. He also enjoyed snowmobiling, camping, and playing cards with friends. Watching horse pulling was a priority along with Fryeburg Fair every year.

A graveside service will be held in the Spring.

In memory of Wendell, donations can be made to Gifts of Love, 18 Caboose Lane, Kingfield, Maine, 04947.