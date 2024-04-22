Wendy Moreau (1958-2024)

LIVERMORE – Wendy Mary Moreau, age 65 of Livermore, Maine, passed away on April 16, 2024 after a battle with cancer.

Wendy was born on December 7, 1958 to Grace and Charles Wiseman in Superior, Wisconsin. After Wendy graduated from Holy Cross Catholic School in Marine City, Michigan in 1977, she went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Education at Eastern Michigan University.

In 1978, Wendy met Maurice (Moe) Moreau in Toledo, Ohio. Wendy and Moe went on to have two children, Kenneth and Andrew.

After graduating with a degree in education, Wendy moved to Maine and spent her career teaching and supporting children with disabilities. Wendy obtained a Master of Science in Special Education and a Certificate of Advanced Study in the area of Educational Leadership. Wendy served as a special education teacher, director, and other roles at MSAD-36 and later RSU-73 where she wore many hats. She worked passionately to ensure services and resources were available to her students. Her impact was immeasurable.

Wendy retired from her career in education in 2015, and she spent her time gardening, making wine, and connecting with friends and family. She particularly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Wendy is survived by her husband Moe, her two sons Kenneth and Andrew, her daughters in-law Kirsten and Sarah, and her three grandchildren Kahlan, Espen, and Eowyn. She is predeceased by her mother Grace and survived by her father Charles Sr. & wife Doris, her four siblings Rebecca (Becky) & husband John, Colleen & husband Bradley, Charles Jr. (Chuck) & wife Kimberly, and Eugene (Bud) & wife Michi, and her many friends, colleagues, and other family members.

Wendy demonstrated strength, courage, and a love of life to everyone around her. Her departure is a loss to her entire family and countless others who have formed deep and meaningful connections with Wendy. The family sincerely appreciates your support during this difficult time, and in lieu of gifts and flowers, you may honor Wendy’s memory with your thoughts and prayers as well as contributions to the Food Cupboard of Jay, Livermore, and Livermore Falls at 1 Church Street, Jay, Maine (formerly known as Tri-Town Ministerial Association Food Pantry).

Wendy’s funeral service will be held on Monday, May 27, 2024 at St. Rose of Lima Church, 1 Church Street, Jay, Maine. Attendees may gather at the back of the church beginning at 10:00 am, with the Mass beginning at 11:00 am. Following the church service, the burial will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Park Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Family and friends are invited to visit Wendy’s Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com to leave words of comfort, sympathy and reflections for the family. Honored to be caring for the family of Wendy M. Moreau is Wiles Remembrance Center – Jay.