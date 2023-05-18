Wilfred Dunham (1939-2023)

Wilfred (Willie) Dunham passed peacefully on May 15, 2023. Willie was born the youngest son of Verna Vining and Ernest Dunham with siblings Harold, Jimmy and Mildred on February 16, 1939. He was married to his sweetheart Janette on February 21, 1958.

Through the years of raising his children he worked at Metcalf’s Mill, many years as a body man at Backus Garage and retiring as a custodian at RSU 9. Many people in Franklin County can share stories of his excellent body work skills.

He spent many of his children’s childhood years camping and bird hunting in the Jackman and West Forks area. He later built family camps in Rangeley Plantation and Embden.

After his children were grown, he built the house that he and his wife have lived in for the past 29 years. He spent several years playing guitar in local Nursing Homes, hosting and attending picking parties with his many talented friends. He and Janette also enjoyed taking their grandchildren and great grandchildren out to eat.

He is predeceased by his parents, siblings, grandson Gordon and 2 great grandsons.

In addition to his wife of 65 years Janette, he is survived by his children Ernie, Kelly (Lisa), Cindy (Ron) and Ken (Diane). Grandchildren Travis (Amanda), Katie (Jamie), Tyson (Amy), Rebekah (Aaron) and Laura (Henry) as well as 8 great granddaughters and 3 great grandsons.

As he requested there will be no services, but should you desire in lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Androscoggin Homecare and Hospice.