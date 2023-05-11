William A. Belanger (1960-2023)

JAY – William A. Belanger, Sr., was born on December 25, 1960, to Frank and Doris (LeBarron) Belanger. Bill lost his battle with cancer on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Bill was raised by his grandmother, Alice Belanger, in Chesterville. He always had fond memories of helping out at the Turner Farm as a child. Bill graduated from Jay High School, then went to work at G.H. Bass for a few years before moving to the Tannery in East Wilton. Bill had tried many trades throughout his years from the shoe factory, tanner, logger, sawmill worker, auto mechanic, equipment operator, and a plow truck driver for the Department of Transportation before retiring.

Bill was a world of knowledge and a jack of all trades!

Bill’s passion was working on small engines – if anyone had a snowblower or a lawnmower that needed fixing they would bring it to Bill and he would have it running in a day or two. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.

Bill leaves behind his wife, Brenda; son Billy and his partner Kris; daughter Amanda; close brother-in-law David Coolidge (with whom he had a lot of fun) and his partner Kim (who was Bill’s favorite chef); special mother-in-law Ellen Coolidge (who was like a mother to him) and her partner Russell; brother-in-law Rusty and his wife Nora; close neighbor Chris Turner (who Bill thought of as a son) and of course Chris’s dog Cylde. He also leaves behind his three grandkitties, Izzy Lou, Milo, and the latest rascal Poppydoop AKA Monsterman, who will miss their Gampa.

Rest in peace until we meet again, you will always be loved and sadly missed. Keep looking down on us to make sure were are doing alright.

A Celebration of Life and benefit will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the Farmington Elks Lodge, 120 School Street, from 2 to 6 p.m. Light refreshments, silent auction, cash bar, and music provided by Dreamin Big DJ will be offered. Friends and family are invited to share words of remembrance in Bill’s Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care and arrangements are under the direction of Wiles Remembrance.