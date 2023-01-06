William A. Pressley (1929-2023)

JAY – William “Billy” A. Pressley, age 93, a former resident of Morse Hill Road, Jay, and Wilton, died Monday, January 2, 2023, at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington. Bill spent the last three years of his life at Sandy River in Farmington. He was born December 30, 1929, in St. John, New Brunswick, Canada, the son of Glenn Pressley and Edith Wheaton. He attended school in Trescott Township and was a 1950 graduate of Lubec High School. Bill drove truck for himself for 24 years, hauling furniture from the east to the west coast. He later drove for 10 years for May Trucking out of Idaho hauling meats. He retired and moved to Jay in 1996.

He was a member of the Mormon Church in Farmington, the Elks Lodge in Farmington, and the American Legion in Dixfield. He was known for telling jokes and stories and would keep you on the edge of your seat waiting for the punch line. Bill enjoyed women, hunting, deep sea fishing, and time spent with his friends. He had a special love for bears, mountain lions, and crows. He is survived by very, very, special friends, Irene Trask, Shirley York, Terri and Bucky Harris, Brenda Medcoff all of Jay; Dick and Marion Hutchinson of Wilton, and Paula and Dexter Lyons of Trescott Township. He was predeceased by his parents, his brother, and close friends and neighbors, Steven Morse and Dana Morse. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com