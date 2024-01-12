William Allen, 84

On January 2, 2024, William “Bill” Allen passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at age 84. Bill was born in Caribou and raised in Presque Isle, Maine. He graduated from Presque Isle High School in 1957. He joined the army as a young man and although he was stationed in various places, his favorite post was in Alaska. He spoke often of returning to visit one day. After his discharge, Bill worked in a variety of construction jobs in New York, New England, and Louisiana before returning to Maine to work on the International Paper Mill in Jay. Bill chose to remain in Jay to raise his family and eventually retired from the mill.

Immanuel Kant taught us that “we can judge the heart of a man by his treatment of animals.” Kant must have known Bill Allen. Bill’s love of animals was nothing short of epic. He adopted and rehabilitated many animals over his lifetime and loved each one unconditionally. He stopped for turtles and bandaged broken wings. There was always a big box of dog biscuits in his truck just in case.

Bill also cherished his people. He adored his children and grandchildren. He spent many hours on little league fields and in high school gymnasiums cheering on whatever sport we happened to be a part of. He had a stash of handmade wooden dump trucks that he would gift to children of family and friends. He would show up unexpectedly with bags of fruit or candy just because. Sunday afternoon drives to nowhere usually ended at secret fishing holes or on top of blueberry covered mountains. We fished during the summer and we fished on frozen lakes with ATVs, building fires to roast hot dogs and warm our hands. He taught us to drive using his coffee mug to measure our progress. He was a talented woodworker and taught us how to keep our fingers when using the big power tools. He loved to ski and decided in his 70’s that it was time to take up sky diving. He enjoyed going to the track and demolition derbies with Heidi to see her son Christopher race. He and Heidi traveled and went on many adventures during their 14 years together. He loved golfing with his buddies and bowling with his crew. If you asked him, he would say he was an “average” bowler and maybe that is true, but he did achieve greatness on Jan 15, 2008 when he bowled a 300 game and 720 series later that evening. Bill was also a Mason and devoted supporter of the Shriners.

Bill is survived by his son Michael, his wife Melanie, and their two daughters Althea and Zoey of Mexico, his daughter Susan and partner Bryan of Boylston MA, and his daughter Jennifer and partner Bob of Lewiston. Bill is also survived by his loving partner, Heidi Knight, her son Christopher and daughter Ellen, and her six grandchildren. He also leaves several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Bill was preceded in death by his mother Velma Allen, his father Clayton Allen, and his sister Donna Thompson.

Dad, you will be missed by so many. We know that wherever you are now, the fish are biting, the pins are falling, the green is lush, and Storm is smiling at your side.

Per Bill’s wishes, there will be no formal funeral services. A private burial will be held at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Donations in Bill’s honor can be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, Donate to Shriners Hospitals for Children — Legacy Giving.