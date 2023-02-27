William Bryant (1925-2023)

FARMINGTON – William F. Bryant, 98, of Farmington went home to be with the Lord on February 23, 2023.

He was born January 14, 1925, in Lewiston and grew up in Chesterville and Farmington. He was raised by his maternal grandparents, George and Edith Nottage.

Bill worked for Morton Motors in Farmington for 32 years where he advanced from mechanic to shop foreman. He was also on-call, nights and weekends, for the company’s wrecker service which he provided around the county in all types of weather.

He then served as Service Manager at other garages before retiring from Nickerson’s Buick-Olds-GMC. Other mechanics and customers often sought his advice because of his diagnostic ability to help solve a problem.

Bill married Dorothy Wright of North Jay on November 17, 1946. They celebrated 67 years of marriage just before her death in 2013.

He was an active member of Henderson Memorial Baptist Church where he was baptized In 1955.

He was also a Mason and member of Farmington Lodge #120 for over 70 years and a Shriner.

Bill was devoted to his work and his family. He enjoyed reading, gardening and local fairs especially Farmington Fair.

He is survived by his two daughters, Beverly Coolidge (Nelson) of East Dixfield and Ann Bryant of Farmington; grandson, William Davenport, of Farmington.

A Memorial service will be held at Henderson Memorial Baptist Church in Farmington on Saturday, March 4, at 1 p.m. with Pastor David Porter officiating.