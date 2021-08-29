KENTUCKY – William C. Gile, 91, formerly of Rangeley, Maine, passed away on Aug. 20, 2021. Bill was the only son, along with six older sisters, born to Carroll and Florence Gile of Rangeley.

He and his six doting sisters grew up in a rustic world of unheated bedrooms, kitchen water pumps and outdoor privies in their youth. They were proud, independent, and surrounded by love. He heeded his father’s parting words, “with education comes power” by graduating from Gorham State Teachers College. He and his wife Laura took teaching positions in Suffield, Conn. Bill mentored many young students in developing manual skill and confidence with building tools and machines as an Industrial Arts teacher.

His remaining years were spent as a self-employed concrete artisan and homebuilder in Oxford, Maine and Otis, Mass. He often used trees from his land for post and beam construction. Undoubtedly though, his biggest source of professional pride was the creation and long-term success of a Berkshire real estate business dynasty he partnered with Laura that bore the family name: Gile Real Estate. Their motto: “Dial Gile: Our phone never sleeps.”

He loved his immediate and extended family and made it his life purpose to make life better and challenging for those he loved. Sonja and Bob were the apples of his eye. He exhibited enormous pride in his nieces and nephews and grandchildren. Bill was a former member of the U.S. Army.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Laura Bennett Gile and sisters Muriel Rollins, Edrie Sutcliffe, Marion Smith, Ruth Pidacks, Mildred Sawyer and Nathalie Luce.

He is survived by his daughter Sonja Fischer (Rick), son Bob Keaffer (Monica); grandchildren Ryan Gile Fischer (Ashley), Patrice Haning (Jacob), Lee Keaffer (Melanie), Toria Edge (Andreu) and three great grandchildren: Eli, Molly, and Jordan and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside memorial service with military honors will be held at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton, Maine at noon on Sept. 25, 2021. Repast (gathering) will be held immediately afterwards at Kineowatha Park, 90 High Street in Wilton. Memories may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.