William Gatto (1954-2024)

William J. “Bill” Gatto was born August 3, 1954 in Hammonton, NJ and returned to Our Lord on January 6, 2024 surrounded by family and friends. Bill was number 6 out of 12 children born to Edward and Katherine Gatto.

Bill was as hard a worker as they come. In his younger years, he worked many jobs and picked blueberries, among other crops, at various local farms including Henry Keller’s and Liepe Farms. He was a proud member of Local 172 Laborers Union since the time he graduated Oakcrest High School in 1972. He started his career as a Laborer at the Atlantic City Race Course, worked his way to Shop Steward and later to the Track Superintendent, earning himself the coveted title of “Mr. Outside” alongside his brother Tony, known as “Mr. Inside.” He was a dedicated employee of the racetrack for over 40 years. He was renowned for having the fastest and the firmest turf courses in the country and as a result became a turf consultant for the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Downs for several years in his retirement.

Bill was also everyone’s favorite bartender for nearly 30 years, most notably at Mickey and Minnie’s then at the Arrowhead Inn in Galloway. He was famous for his melon ball cocktails for the Kentucky Derby, his “hot bread” on Sundays and, on very special occasions, his meatloaf – which was always his “best batch ever.” He loved spending time at his home away from home, the “Won and Done” in Temple, Maine, hunting, playing cards and indulging in some libations. Bill was the area lumberjack, earning the nickname “Wood Magnet.” He will be greatly missed by his friends on the golf course and his friends at his favorite watering holes – the Towne Tavern, Hi Point Pub and Tailgaters. In addition to being a loving father, brother, uncle and husband, Bill was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone around him and was well known for his generosity.

He is predeceased by his wife MaryAnn Gatto, his parents, his brothers Eddie (“Bobo”), Tony and Phillip, his sister-in-law Patty. He is survived by his children Amy Gatto and William Gatto (Kelly), his siblings Maryann (Vince) Papale, Sue (Joe) Liddy, Thomas (Tina), Jimmy, Ethel (Andrew) Merlock, Jeanne (Joe) Vannucci, Michael (Terry), Theresa (Shawn) Mildren, sisters-in-law Kate Gatto and Tammy Gatto, and former wife Jeri-Lynn Vernon. Also surviving are dozens of nieces and nephews including his special great niece, Ava; his best friend Toby Hellgren and the rest of the Maine family, and many other friends he considered family.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, January 12, 2024 with a viewing to be held from 9:00am to 11:00am with a mass at 11:30am at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 5021 Harding Highway, Mays Landing, NJ. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, follow Bill’s lead and buy the next round for those sitting beside you at your favorite bar or restaurant in his honor.