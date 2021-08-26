William Michael Van Ginneken (1943-2021)

AUGUSTA – William Michael Van Ginneken, 78, of Lubec, Maine passed away peacefully on August 23, 2021 at the Togus V A hospital in Augusta, after a short illness.

He was born on May 28, 1943 to Frank and Agnes Van Ginneken in Paterson, New Jersey. At an early age he joined the Marines but an injury curtailed his anticipated career.

Bill married Vera Ann Margiel on October 20, 1962 and they enjoyed 58 years of marriage. He worked as a night supervisor for many years until his retirement to Lubec.

Bill was an avid bowler and enjoyed his time with the senior league In Skowhegan, Maine. He also had a passion for pool with all his buddies at the club. He also enjoyed walking the beach in Lubec with his wife looking for treasures from the sea.

He is survived by his wife Vera Ann and a brother Frank from Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Agnes Van Ginneken, his sister Madeline and his brother Karl.

Visiting hours will be held from 5 -7 p.m. on Saturday August 28, 2021 at Wiles Remembrance Center 308 Franklin Rd. Jay Maine. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. at Acadia National Cemetery in Jonesboro, Maine. A kind word may be left in his book of memories at www.wilesrc.com