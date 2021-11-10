William Ross McCormick (1934-2021)

NEW SHARON – William Ross McCormick, 86, of New Sharon, passed away, late Thursday afternoon, November 4, 2021, at the Togus VA Medical Center. Ross was born Nov. 21, 1934, in Starks, the third child of John S. and Lizzie E. (Brackett) McCormick. He was educated in local schools and graduated from Farmington Hich School in 1954. He joined the United States Air Force in the same year and served four years active duty and 4 inactive years, serving as a technical instructor; a position that served him well through life.

Ross married Helen (Dee) Cowan in 1955, and they had three children, Debra, William, Jr. (Butch), and David. They were married for 52 years and lived in several locations including, Geneva, NY, Biloxi, MS, and Farmington. He worked at Ray’s Market in Farmington and North Anson. Ross moved his family to New Sharon and bought McCormick’s Store from Guy Day in 1960 and owned it until 1969 and is now known as Douin’s Market. He worked for his brother, John S. McCormick at Sugarloaf and Saddleback building condominiums. In 1977, he moved his family to Rockport and continued to work for McCormick and Associates construction company, retiring in 2009 at the age of 74.

Ross enjoyed watching football and baseball and all sports on tv. Fishing and hunting were his passion. He loved to tell stories about his experiences and we all loved listening to them. His camp on East Carry was enjoyed by all. He also had a competitive spirit and enjoyed socializing and playing cribbage with friends and family.

Ross is survived by his loving wife, Rose Mary Harris McCormick; a brother, George “Bud” McCormick; grandchildren, Kevin and Joanna McCormick, Beau McCormick, and Troy and Ashlee McCormick, Alicia and Aaron Wolfe, Amy and Ryan Lazaro, Tina and Troy McCutcheon, Melissa and Mike McLaughlin, Mike Seeley and partner, Stephanie Palmer; 21 great grandchildren; 2 great-great granddaughters; He was predeceased by his brother, John S. McCormick; sisters, Noreen Pillsbury and Marie Day; and his three children, Debra McCormick Seeley, William R. McCormick, Jr., and David McCormick.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, November 12at 11 am from the New Sharon United Methodist Church. Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment with military honors will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Farmington. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that those who desire consider memorial gifts in Ross’ memory to the New Sharon United Methodist Church, c/o Financial Secretary, 198 Lane Road, New Sharon, ME 04955. Memories and a memorial video may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.