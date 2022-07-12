Wilma Hobbs (1927-2022)

FARMINGTON – Wilma Annie (Kyes) Hobbs, 94, passed away peacefully, Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Venice, FL, with her son at her side.

Wilma was born November 30, 1927, in New Sharon, Maine the daughter of Edgar Horatio and Ruby Addie (Hodgkins) Kyes.

Wilma graduated from Farmington High School in 1945, Burdett College, Boston in 1947, B.S. Degree from Thomas College in 1972 Cum Laude, and Master’s Degree from University of Maine at Orono in 1981.

Wilma worked at the Ingalls School, Mantor Library, U.M.F., and spent 7 years teaching at Waterville High School and 13 years at Jay High School, retiring in June 1992.

Wilma was a member of Henderson Memorial Baptist Church, where she served as Church Clerk, Christian Education Chair for 12 years, Diaconate of the Church, mission ministries, church schoolteacher, as well as numerous committees; a member and Past President of the Irene R. Luce Philathea; member and Past President of the Women’s Missionary Society; and past member of the State Baptist Children’s Committee.

Wilma was Past President of the Business Education Association of Maine where she served as Membership Chair for the State of Maine at the National Level; Past President of Jay Teacher’s Association; member of Delta Kappa Gamma; Past Worthy Matron of Farmington Chapter #143 Order of Eastern Star; Past President of Business and Professional Women; secretary of the Garden Club; Past President of Franklin County Retired Teachers; and member of Farmington Historical Society, as well as Monday Club.

Wilma enjoyed being with her family and friends, spending winters in Florida, playing bridge, gardening, sewing, and traveling.

Survivors are son, Stephen Roy Hobbs of West Palm Beach, Florida; two daughters, Karen Lee (Mrs. Glenn Billings), of Deer Isle, Maine, and Kathy Ann (Mrs. Hussam El-Gohary), of North Port, Florida; six grandchildren, Elisabeth Ruby Hobbs, Matthew, Joel, and Brian Billings, and Jeremy and Johanna Sarah Koshak; nephew, Greg Kyes; three grandnieces, one grandnephew; eleven great grandchildren; and several cousins, including a special cousin, Bruce Hodgkins and his wife, Pat. Predeceased are her husband, Richard Leroy Hobbs; brother, Harold Edgar Kyes; sister-in-law Virginia Kyes; and niece Cynthia (Mrs. Cynthia Hall).

In lieu of flowers friends wishing may make donations in her memory to Henderson Memorial Baptist Church, 110 Academy Street, PO Box 147, Farmington, Maine 04938.

You are invited to join the family in a Celebration of her Life on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 2 pm, at Henderson Memorial Baptist Church, 110 Academy St., in Farmington.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.