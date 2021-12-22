Wilma M. Olson (1929-2021)

FARMINGTON – Wilma Mary Olson, 92, of Jay, passed away at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, on Dec.18, 2021, with her loving family members at her side.

She was born on Feb. 14, 1929, in Perham, Maine, the daughter of Read and Addie (Fox) Blackstone of Perham. She received her education at Perham and Washburn schools and continued her education at the Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C., where she earned her bachelor’s degree in education and a minor in music. She taught first- through sixth-grade in northern Maine and Minneapolis early in her career. She also was a dental assistant, working with her brother Dr. Donald Blackstone in Presque Isle, Maine.

On July 31, 1956, she became the bride of Clifford G. Olson at the Dunntown Advent Christian Church in Wade, Maine. Wilma partnered with Clifford as he pastored churches throughout New England, including Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Maine.

She and her husband had a deep sense of shared ministry, together they counseled families, worked with individuals afflicted with substance abuse, encouraged and spiritually uplifted the congregations that they were called upon to shepherd. Wilma used her musical talents to lead congregations in worship, playing the piano in a way that encouraged the congregation and glorified God in the excellence of her talent. Wilma had a profound knowledge of the Holy Bible. She always used this knowledge to communicate the love of God in a way that transformed individuals lives and created hope and reliance on the Heavenly Father.

Wilma’s love of family always came first. She was always encouraging, uplifting and loving.

She is survived by her husband Clifford Olson; her daughter and family, Joy and Bradley Nichols with their children: Jennifer (Nichols) Eaton and her husband Matthew Eaton, Benjamin Nichols, and Matthew Nichols. She is also survived by her son Steven Olson, his spouse Joy and their daughter Adelaide Olson.

She was predeceased by her four brothers, Don, Clayton, Bernard and Lloyd Blackstone.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Bean’s Corner Baptist Church with Rev. Ira Hall officiating. Donations may be made in her memory to Bean’s Corner Baptist Church 17 Chesterville Rd. Jay, ME 04239. Interment will be in the spring at Birchland Cemetery. Arrangements are being cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center 308 Franklin Rd. Jay. A kind word may be left in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.