Wilmer Redlevske

MERCER – Wilmer Ernest Redlevske Sr., 94, of Mercer, was called to his heavenly home on Saturday, Dec., 10, 2022. He was born a son of William F. and Margaret (Rollins) Redlevske. He resided in Mercer most of his life, working on the family farm from a young boy into adulthood. Speaking often of working in the barn, milking cows and harvesting lumber with work horses.

After graduating in 1947 from New Sharon High School, he started his lifelong career as a machinist. He worked at Maine Dowel for 32 years and upon its closing finished his career at Pratt and Whitney and retired from Harper Buffing Company in Meriden, CT. The owner, John Harper, often called him throughout the years to chat about old times and check on him.

Wilmer married Marlene Porter of Farmington Falls in May of 1971, and they enjoyed 51 wonderful years together, both in Maine and 17 years in Connecticut. They renewed their vows on their 40th Wedding Anniversary at the Farmington Falls Baptist Church. The ceremony was performed by his high school friend, Rev. John Tolman.

Throughout the years, they were constant companions enjoying many adventures and sports together, traveling and camping throughout the entire United States in their many motor homes over the years. They were able to visit all states except Nebraska and North Dakota. If not camping, you could find them fishing, which he absolutely loved, boating, hunting, snowshoeing, snowmobiling, four-wheeling, and even motor cycling or enjoying a country concert. They traveled to Nashville and Branson many times. He always planted a huge garden in the spring. At harvest time, they worked canning together, making everyone’s favorite, green tomato relish, and delicious pickles. In his later years, he even tried wine making. You could see him almost everyday working with his Kubota Tractor, his favorite working toy.

He with his wife have experienced some of the most tragic and heartbreaking events that would be anyone’s nightmare, and yet his caring, passionate, hardworking, and his sense of humor never wavered.

His Maine dry sense of humor kept everyone wondering what hysterical comment he might be making about any situation.

After retirement, and moving back to Maine , where Wilmer and Marlene built their dream home back in his hometown of Mercer, he built a woodworking shop[ where he made many beautiful pieces of furniture for her, their children, and grandchildren. These pieces have become treasured pieces for all. When not building furniture or working on their dream home, he spent 7 years helping other Masons build the beautiful Masonic Hall, Franklin Lodge #123 in New Sharon, which he was a proud member of 65 years. He held many posts, traveled to other Lodges throughout the years and even in Connecticut. He volunteered at many public suppers, cooking , serving, and clean up crew, enjoying every moment spent with his fellow Lodge Brothers. Wilmer was also District Deputy for the DeMolay boys in the 1960’s and early 1970’s. He was a Boy Scout Leader in the mid-1950’s and early 1960’s. This is where his delicious recipe for Dynamites was born, which to this day, is a favorite for his family and potluck suppers. He also was a member of Messalunskit OES of New Sharon for 15 years.

His profound love for Mercer was very visible with his volunteering. He was a proud member of the Sandy River Grange, Mercer Historical Society, Mercer Old Home Days Association, East Mercer Cemetery Association, and Mercer United Methodist Church. If there was a need in Mercer, you would find him there.

He is survived by his loving wife, Marlene; daughter, Gaylene Williams of Mercer; 2 sons, Layton (Mary) of Florida and Duane of CT; son-in-law, Stephan Foster of Belgrade; 17 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; He was predeceased by all of his siblings; brothers, Herman, Harvard, Norman, Roger, Rodney, and Alton; sisters, Dorothy, Leona, and Lorraine all of Mercer; five children, William, Darryl, and Wilmer, Jr. (Bud); 2 daughters, Patricia and Cynthia of Mercer; one grandson, Randy of CT; 2 son-in-laws, David Farmer of Farmington and Maynard (Jay) Williams of Mercer.

Family memorial services will be held at Franklin Lodge. Memorial donations may be considered in his memory to Franklin Lodge #123, PO Box 127, New Sharon, ME 04955.

The family would like to thank the staff of Maplecrest Nursing Home of Madison for their loving, compassionate care given to him throughout his stay. Memories may be shared with his family in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.

The empty space at out table will forever be filled with reminiscing how blessed we all have been to have him in our lives.