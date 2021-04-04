Winfield S. Tolman (1937-2021)

Winfield Scott Tolman (Scott) was born in Boston, Mass., on Nov. 24, 1937. He was the only child of Winfield S. Tolman Sr. and Margaret L. Brissette.

The family moved to Industry, Maine in 1944 when Scott was seven and they resided there until Scott graduated from Farmington High School in 1955. During this time Scott was active in the ski patrol at Titcomb Mountain ski slope in Farmington and worked after school at his Dad’s (Win’s) grocery store.

After graduating high school Scott enlisted in the US Air Force. He was stationed at Holloman AFB in New Mexico upon completion of basic training and X-ray school. He kept busy working as a pearl diver at the Officer’s Club and cross training in Laboratory Technology with his friend Fred Smith. In the fall of 1959 Scott received an early discharge to continue his education at Carnegie Institute of Technology in Boston.

In the fall of 1960 Scott graduated with an associates degree in Medical Technology, married Helen Pratt and moved to Safford, Arizona where his prior cross training experience resulted in an offer of employment at a private clinic.

In 1970 Scott and Helen gave birth to their only child David. Scott was highly active in the community from 1960 to 2001, chairing positions in the local Jaycees, Lions Club, Methodist Church, and Boy Scouts. Scott retired in 1992 as laboratory supervisor after 32 years of serving the Safford community.

In 2001 Scott and Helen moved to Heritage Ranch in Fairview, Texas, just north of Dallas, to be closer to their son and daughter-in-law and imminent granddaughter Kaitlin, due in August.

Scott and Helen enjoyed retirement traveling to Russia, the Holy Lands, Germany, Italy, and a Caribbean cruise. In 2019 with health issues, they sold their home and with David and Kris built a two-family home to enjoy the twilight of their lives daily with family.

Scott passed on March 5, 2021 surrounded by his loved ones. He is survived by his wife Helen Tolman, his son David Tolman, his daughter-in-law Kristin Tolman, and his granddaughter Kaitlin Tolman.

A memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Allen, Texas on April 17 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the National Alzheimer’s Association.