Yvonne Espeaignnette (1930-2023)

SKOWHEGAN – Yvonne Flora Stewart Espeaignnette, 93, of Avon, Maine passed away at Woodlawn Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Skowhegan the evening of June 12th. She passed peacefully into eternal rest and is in the presence of her Lord and Savior.

She was born May 16, 1930 in Strong to Lloyd Chelsea Stewart and Eunice May Goodwin Stewart. She graduated in 1948 from Strong High School.

Yvonne married James (Jim) Everette Espeaignnette July 5, 1952, the son of Everette and Virabelle Espeaignnette.

Some of her first working experiences were with Bald Mountain Cabins in Oquossoc and she was a Strong Maine Telephone Operator. She worked many years at Forster’s Mill in Strong and retired from there in 1995.

Yvonne enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, camping, travel, the ocean, nature and most of all spending time and outings with her family. She enjoyed cooking with her grandchildren, planning picnics and holiday meals. Cousins would often show up to share in the bounty of brownies and chocolate no bake cookies she would make when we lived in Freeman. She loved listening to music, especially Elvis. One of her highlights was the trip she took to Memphis with a couple of girlfriends in her later years to visit Graceland.

Through the years she enjoyed family weenie roasts out in the snow. In March of 2019 her son Steve got together a total of 22 family members and brought her out into the woods on a snowmachine for a weenie roast. She never stopped smiling that day. For many years Jim and Yvonne were part of a snowmobile club and would make runs into Lac Megantic, which she enjoyed.

Yvonne is survived by her children, Joyce Erb and spouse Harold of Orlando, Florida, David Espeaignnette and spouse Greta of Avon, Jeanne White, of Salem Township, Steve Espeaignnette and spouse Renee’ of Berwick, her sister Gwendolyn Knowlan of Farmington, and her sister-in-law Elizabeth Patenaude who referred to Yvonne as her sister. She has five grandchildren: James, Darryl, Amanda, Jared, and Cody. She has nine great grandchildren: Mackenzie, Kaitlyn, Kylie, Treyvonne, Carter, Adeline, Logan, Charlotte and Wade.

She was predeceased by her parents, son Michael James, her husband James Everette, and her brother Lloyd Stewart.

A Celebration of Life for Yvonne will take place in the early fall. The family suggests that In lieu of flowers, please mail donations to the Town of Avon P.O. Box 330 Phillips, ME 04966 and note for playground equipment.