Zelda Charlene “Babe” White, 79, of Pelzer, SC, passed away on Saturday November 5, 2022 at the Rainey Hospice House.

Per her wishes, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Shriners Children’s Hospitals or your local animal shelter in her name would be appreciated.

Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements.