A thank you for the 16th Annual Carrabassett Summer Festival

We would like to thank everyone who supported, attended, contributed, participated, and enjoyed our 16th Annual Carrabassett Summer Festival/50th Birthday Celebration. In the crazy heat it was no small feat. We would like to especially thank All of the Pilots, Tom and Candy Andrle, Ayottes, Deb Bowker, Janice Clark, Dutch and Brian Demshar, Tabitha Emery, Ann Flight, Wendy Friend, Mark Green, The History Committee, Justin Jordan, Jordan Excavation, Courtney Knapp, the Mason’s,The Stanley Museum, Ron Morin, Chris Parks,Stacey Patrick, Jay Reynolds, Beth Reed, Liz Richardson, Peter Roy, Wendy and Scott Russell, the Town of Carrabassett Valley Select Board, Tom Wallace, Suzie Webber, Harlee Wyman, and The Young Eagles. Without each and every one of you, a festival would not have been possible. We are very fortunate to live in such an amazing community. Thank you all for helping us celebrate our 50th Birthday.

Sincerely,

Karen Campbell Chairperson