A thank you from Stan Wheeler

Thanks to all of the folks who were able to make it to our campaign event in Farmington last Tuesday night. It was one of our first opportunities to invite our community to share their concerns and discuss some of the most important issues facing our state. We were encouraged by the support, but we also know that we will need more help going forward. We need folks to knock doors in their towns, call their neighbors, and spread the word! If you’d like to get involved with the campaign, we will be having community campaign events across Senate District 5 throughout the summer and you can also visit our website Wheelerformaine.mainecandidates.com and click the “volunteer” button! We hope to hear from you soon!

Jackson Peck

Regional Field Director

Maine Senate Democratic Campaign Committee