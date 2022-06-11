Franklin County Adult Education graduation a community success story

Last week 20 students graduated from Franklin County Adult Education. The love and support from family and friends that night was amazing, but as we all know, it takes a village to raise a child. We are in awe of how others in this community have stepped up to support those students.

Origin Manufacturing made it possible for one student to punch in and out from work and find a quiet space to attend remote classes to complete a credit course. They kept a valuable employee and we kept a student.

Pallet One gave a student time off to attend graduation. The glow on his face was worth all the effort it took to get him back and forth from the event.

Hannaford included our student’s names on the posters honoring recent graduates who work for them. Many times our students miss out on recognition, but those signs were fantastic.

We know there were other businesses that adjusted work shifts and staff to help students attend classes and take tests. We know these inconveniences are not easy, but we believe the reward is more than worth the effort.

A huge shout out has to go to John Moore and Narrow Gauge Cinema. No matter what, John always helps us out. We could not have asked for a more beautiful setting for our ceremony.

Lastly, we gratefully appreciate the support we get from the citizens of Franklin County for our program. We know your contribution to our program is hard earned. We could not do it without you.

From all of us at Franklin County Adult Education: THANK YOU! You have made an impact on students beyond what you can imagine.

Nancy Ligertwood Allen, Director

Franklin County Adult and Community Education