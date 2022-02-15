How Electric Prices are Regulated in Maine

There’s one governing body that regulates electric prices in Maine. It’s the Maine Public Utilities Commission, MPUC. Just over two decades ago it forced Central Maine Power to sell off all of its electric generating facilities in exchange for the right to continuing maintaining our power lines. It hasn’t set prices for electricity since.

The MPUC has regulated two sets of electric prices since. The first is the “standard offer”. It is determined by requesting bids from electricity generators like NextEra Energy Marketing, New Brunswick Energy Marketing, and Constellation Energy Commodities. The MPUC then selects the lowest bids and divides the market between the lowest three, unless prices could be reduced by 1.5% or more by dividing it between just two, and so on. This way the “standard offer” is kept as low as possible for consumers.

The other set of prices we see are those offered by the electricity generator or a third party that provider who contracts with several generators to offer a price. These rates are often higher than the “standard offer” though they can be lower. The MPUC allows these offers to be made so we have options when buying electricity. That was meant to regulate prices.

Since adopted this scheme has caused confusion. The biggest culprit here was the MPUC’s decision to have Central Maine Power bill on behalf of electricity generators. They were trying to keep things simple for us, ensuring that we weren’t receiving separate bills for the electricity we used and from the company that maintained the grid it was transmitted along. But in the end they created a billing system that makes it easy to blame the Central Maine Power for the increases electricity generators like NextEra Energy Marketing, New Brunswick Energy Marketing, and Constellation Energy Commodities are responsible for.

I encourage you to read up on this. The MPUC describes how it regulates electric “supply” and “delivery” at www.maine.gov/mpuc/regulated- utilities/electricity. There’s more there, including the contracts it signs with suppliers and deliverers each year to establish the “standard offer” most of us pay for several regions in Maine. Here, NextEra Energy Marketing, New Brunswick Energy Marketing, and Constellation Energy Commodities were selected to “supply” electricity for the standard offer and Central Maine Power was assigned the responsibility of “delivery”.

In case I did not make myself clear, the State of Maine alone decides who will “supply” electricity in Maine through the MPUC. No other entity has the authority to make this decision, though they may be assigned the responsibility of constructing the power lines necessary for “delivery”.

Jamie Beaulieu

Farmington, Maine