Letter to the Editor: 72 hour waiting period

Bravo, to Governor Mills for her act to limit law abiding citizens of their second amendment rights. This so called 72 hr waiting period to protect the masses is just another vailed attempt to chip away at the second amendment rights of the law abiding citizens. I would like the governor to give the statistics of the percentage of people that have purchased a firearm to immediately assault, murder or commit suicide.

What about the citizen that already owns numerous firearms and would like to purchase another firearm on an impulse buy. That same person already has access to firearms, they have committed no crimes but their second amendment right is suspended for 72 hours.

Once again if the government would enforce the existing laws already on the books and hold law enforcement, district attorneys and the court system responsible. This in itself would go a long way to deal with responsible individuals before a catastrophic event occurs.

So in closing again we legislate the rights away from the innocent to try to head off the guilty. Sounds to me a bit like Albert Einstein’s definition of insanity ” keep doing the same thing over and over again and expect different results”.

Jay Battersby

Solon, Maine

Opinion pieces reflect the views of the individual author, and do not reflect the views of the Daily Bulldog, Mt. Blue TV, or Central Maine Media Alliance. Publication of an opinion piece does not equate to endorsement of the content of the piece.