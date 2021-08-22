Letter to the editor: A call to action

Dear Senators and Congressmen of Maine:

We all have a huge job ahead, as our planet cannot sustain the catastrophic effects of fossil fuel use. The 20 largest fossil fuel companies account for one third of global greenhouse gas emissions, while we American taxpayers subsidize the industry with $15 billion per year. This needs to stop.

The bipartisan bill includes $11 billion for a cleanup of abandoned coal mines and another $4.7 billion for plugging orphaned oil wells. We need to see to it that these companies fully fund cleanup of their messes and call for a reauthorization of the abandoned mine lands (AML) program into final legislation.

We, here in rural Maine, are seeing our lakes degrade with warming waters and unprecedented rain dumping storms. This is a huge part of our economy. I have worked in conservation for decades and I want to see my children and grandchildren have the outdoor quality that I have been blessed to experience.

Most of all, the bipartisan bill is not enough. We all need to work to authorize the passage of the reconciliation bill. That includes our own District 2 Congressman Jared Golden. Our senators Susan Collins and Angus King. We need big bold action now. The time is now. We are late in the game, and the direction we take now will shape the health of our planet for generations to come.

This is a climate crisis and we have no time to waste.

Deborah Cayer

Chesterville