Letter to the Editor: A Date Which Will Live in Infamy

It was the pivotal event of an entire generation, and it happened in early December on a quiet, sleepy Sunday morning in a tropical paradise two thousand miles off the west coast of America. At 7:55 A.M. fighters and bombers marked with the insignia of the rising sun flew across a harbor in Hawaii bombing and strafing ships and aircraft.

Zero fighters swooped down on Wheeler Airfield. Two minutes later, dive bombers attacked Kaneohe Seaplane Base. Simultaneously dive bombers and zeros descended on Hickham Air Base and torpedo bombers began their runs on the battleships moored on Battleship Row. About fifteen minutes into the attack, high level bombers hit a second line of battleships. The U.S.S. Oklahoma was struck by nine torpedoes and sunk with the loss of 429 men. The U.S.S. Arizona was also bombed and within minutes an explosion ignited its magazine. The ship lifted out of the water, then sank back down. Of its crew, 1,117 would perish, including 23 sets of brothers and an entire military band.

Amid the carnage there were many scenes of heroism. On the stricken West Virginia, for example, Doris “Dorie” Miller, a Black navy cook, manned a machine gun under heavy Japanese fire, before carrying his mortally wounded captain to cover. With the airfield under heavy fire, second lieutenants Kenneth M. Taylor and George Welch managed to make it to their aircraft and get them off the ground, ultimately shooting down seven Japanese fighters. They were among only five Air Force pilots who were able to engage the Japanese in the skies over Hawaii that morning. 188 U.S. planes would be destroyed and 159 damaged on the ground. The only saving grace was that all three of the Pacific fleet aircraft carriers were not at Pearl Harbor that morning and escaped unscathed. The Japanese would come to bitterly regret missing these carriers which would soon be used against them, wreaking vengeance on their island empire.

By 10 A.M., the surprise attack was at an end, and so too was the national innocence of our country It was 82 years ago next Thursday – December 7, 1941 – that the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, a date which will live in infamy, as it was described by President Franklin Roosevelt. After years of peace in an increasingly troubled world, America was instantly at war.

Most of us know about Pearl Harbor, but all too often though the human face of battle is obscured by the tumult of events. The accounts that follow are taken from official citations and tell us of some whose courage and sacrifice were examples for all, and who, for their valor, received the Congressional Medal of Honor. Of the fourteen individuals who were given the Medal for actions that day in Pearl Harbor, nine were awarded posthumously.

Lieutenant Commander Samuel Glenn Fuqua served on the U.S.S. Arizona, and when the attack began, rushed to the ship’s quarterdeck where he was stunned and knocked down by the explosion of a large bomb which penetrated several decks and started a severe fire. Upon regaining consciousness, he began to direct the firefighting efforts and the rescue of wounded and injured personnel. Almost immediately there was a tremendous explosion forward, and the whole forward part of the ship was enveloped in flames which were spreading rapidly while wounded and burned men were pouring out of the ship. Despite severe enemy bombing and strafing, Lt. Comdr. Fuqua continued to direct the attempt to suppress the fires and remove the wounded and burned from the flames. After realizing the ship could not be saved and that he was the senior surviving officer aboard, he directed it to be abandoned, but continued to remain on board until satisfied that all those who could be had been saved. Only then did he leave the sinking battleship.

Rear Admiral Isaac Campbell Kidd was also on board the Arizona, his flagship, as the enemy planes swooped low over the harbor. He went immediately to the bridge as the bombs and torpedoes fell. Also on the bridge was Captain Franklin Van Valkenburgh, commander of the Arizona.. As the attack continued, magazines on the vessel were struck and began to explode, and a direct hit killed both valiant officers.

Other ships were also targeted as they lay along Battleship Row. Ensign Herbert Charpoit Jones organized and led a party which supplied ammunition to the anti-aircraft battery of the U.S.S. California after the mechanical hoists were put out of action when he was fatally wounded by a bomb explosion. When two men tried to take him from the area, which was on fire, his last words were “Leave me alone! I am done for. Get out of here before the magazines go off.” On the same vessel was Warrant Officer Thomas James Reeves. After the mechanized ammunition hoists were put out of action, Reeves, on his own initiative, assisted in supplying ammunition by hand to the antiaircraft guns until he was overcome by smoke and fire, resulting in his death.

Machinist’s Mate First Class Robert R. Scott was stationed in the California’s air compressor compartment which became flooded when it was struck by a torpedo. Scott refused to leave his position and continued to operate the compressor allowing the ship’s gunners to continue firing and died at his post. Lieutenant Charles Jackson Pharris was in charge of the California’s ordnance repair party on the third deck when the first Japanese torpedo struck almost directly under his station. Lt. Pharris was stunned and severely injured by the concussion which hurled him overhead and back to the deck. Quickly recovering, he set up a hand-supply ammunition train for the antiaircraft guns. Twice rendered unconscious and handicapped by painful injuries, he persisted in his desperate efforts to speed up the supply of ammunition and at the same time repeatedly risked his life to enter flooding compartments and drag to safety unconscious shipmates who were gradually being submerged in oil. Lt. Pharris saved many of his shipmates from death and was largely responsible for keeping the California in action during the attack.

During the height of the strafing and bombing, Chief Boatswain Edwin Joseph Hill led his men from the U.S.S. Nevada to the quays, cast off the lines and swam back to his ship. Later, while on the forecastle attempting to let go the anchors, he was blown overboard and killed by the explosion of several bombs. When thick smoke and rising steam filled the air his station in the forward dynamo room of the U.S.S. Nevada, Machinist Donald Kirby Ross forced his men to leave that station and performed all the duties himself until blinded and unconscious. After he’d been rescued and revived, he returned to his post until he lost consciousness a second time. After recovering yet again, he returned to his station a third time until ordered to abandon it.

The bombs continued to fall and cause havoc. Captain Mervyn Sharp Bennion, Commanding Officer of the U.S.S. West Virginia, though mortally wounded, strongly protested against being carried from the bridge. Not far away, Austrian- born Peter Tomich was Chief Watertender on board the U.S.S. Utah. Although he realized the ship was about to capsize, he remained at his post in the engineering plant until he saw that all boilers were secured and all fireroom personnel had left their stations. By so doing he lost his own life.

Nearby, The U.S.S Oklahoma was also about to capsize, and the order had been given to abandon ship. Seaman First Class James Richard Ward remained in a turret holding a flashlight so the rest of the crew could see to escape, remaining at his station to the end as the ship turned over.

The U.S.S. Vestal was moored to the Arizona. The Vestal’s Commanding Officer, Commander Cassin Young. was blown overboard during the attack. The water between the two vessels was ablaze with oil, and through it, under fire, Commander Young swam back to his ship which had been hit by several bombs, and moved it away from the burning Arizona, later beaching the Vestal to prevent its sinking. Commander Young won both the Navy Cross and the Medal of Honor for his actions.

On the same day, December 7, 1941, Lieutenant John William Finn was stationed at the Naval Air Station in nearby Kaneohe Bay. As enemy aircraft soared overhead, Lt. Finn manned a machinegun mounted on an exposed platform. Although painfully wounded many times, he continued to return the enemy’s fire “vigorously and with telling effect throughout the enemy strafing and bombing attacks and with complete disregard for his own personal safety.” Finn was ordered to leave his post and get medical treatment. Following first aid, although still suffering much pain and moving with great difficulty, he actively supervised the rearming of returning planes. Lt. Finn was the first American serviceman to be awarded The Congressional Medal of Honor for actions at Pearl Harbor. At the time of his death in 2010, Finn was the oldest living Medal of Honor recipient, the last living recipient from the attack on Pearl Harbor, and the last living United States Navy recipient for action in World War II.

The list of brave men cited here is incomplete because not all acts of courage and sacrifice are witnessed or recorded.. Unless previous generations share their experiences with present and future ones, they are likely to be forgotten.. If that happens, we may not remember the awful human cost of war.

Don Loprieno

Bristol, Maine

