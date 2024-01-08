Letter to the Editor: A response to an affirmative action agenda

Dear Mr. Martin,

Your recent letter to the Editor about an Affirmative Action agenda read like an antebellum time capsule. You should consult the services of an editor as you needed 759 words in order to announce your deep-seated anxiety about the dismantling of the patriarchy.

Warmest wishes,

Shelby Childs

Farmington, Maine

Opinion pieces reflect the views of the individual author, and do not reflect the views of the Daily Bulldog, Mt. Blue TV, or Central Maine Media Alliance. Publication of an opinion piece does not equate to endorsement of the content of the piece.