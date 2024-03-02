Letter to the Editor: A response to Mr. Pickett

Dear Mr. Pickett,

Ah, the endangered species known as the “Privileged Pale Paterfamilias.” You fear the demise of your beloved conservative family values, but don’t fret. The only thing to be dismantled with a new candidate (preferably not yours) is the cobwebbed attic of outdated patriarchy. Your editorial, tinged with the scent of control slipping away, foretells a fear of losing grip. And rest assured, the success train isn’t waiting for your approval at the station; it’s chugging along quite splendidly without the patriarchal ticket master.

Cheers to a brighter, less “traditional”, and pleasantly progressive future!

Shelby Childs

Farmington, Maine

Opinion pieces reflect the views of the individual author, and do not reflect the views of the Daily Bulldog, Mt. Blue TV, or Central Maine Media Alliance. Publication of an opinion piece does not equate to endorsement of the content of the piece.