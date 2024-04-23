Letter to the Editor: A response to Mr. Pickett’s endorsement

Dear Mr. Pickett,

As the self-appointed sage of conservative family values and the Republican way of life, it’s sweet how you think your opinion carries weight in the modern world. Your endorsement of Joseph Martin is as relevant as a VHS tape in a Netflix world. While you’re busy clinging to outdated ideals, the rest of us are moving forward, embracing progress, and leaving your narrow-minded rhetoric in the dust. But hey, keep shouting into the void; maybe someone with a dial-up internet connection will hear you.

Kindest regards,

Shelby Childs

Farmington, Maine

