Letter to the Editor: A retort to Al Diamon

Al Diamon’s column giving advice to (stupid) Republicans (at least in Al’s estimation) deserves a response. Here’s my testimony on LD 3:

My name is Jon Reisman. I have recently retired from the University of Maine at Machias, where I taught economics and environmental policy for 38 years. I am a selectman for the Town of Cooper and worked on environmental and education policy for the King administration in the 90’s.

LD 3 seeks to address the damaging consequences of the high price of energy, including electricity and heating oil, but it will do nothing to remove the damaging policies that have caused them – climate alarmism and the War on Fossil Fuels.

The Biden administration, the Mills administration and the Democratic party have caused the current energy price crisis by cancelling and opposing oil and natural gas pipelines, waging a war on fossil fuels, opposing fossil fuel finance, subsidizing expensive solar and wind, and supporting and appeasing climate alarmists while denigrating, prosecuting and persecuting climate change policy skeptics. LD 3 seeks to insulate them from the political and economic consequences of their climate change alarmism. LD 3 will further damage and distort our market economy, while protecting the climate alarmists from the consequences of their policies.

Chutzpah is a Yiddish word meaning unmitigated gall. One example is of a man who kills his parents and then asks for mercy because he is an orphan. LD 3 is gubernatorial and Democratic chutzpah. Having deliberately engineered climate alarmist policies and a war on fossil fuels which have predictably sent the price of energy soaring, the climate cultists now seek to spend almost ½ a billion dollars to protect themselves from the consequences.

Jon Reisman

Cooper, Maine