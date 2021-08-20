Letter to the Editor: A scar is born

So our state’s DEP – that’s the Department of ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION – confirmed that CMP, in fact, DID clear-cut a scar nearly twice as wide as they claimed. In CMP’s fury to rip through Maine’s western forest for Hydro-Quebec’s extension cord to Massachusetts, CMP ignored the 54 foot wide limit across Segment 1, the only non-industrialized segment of the project. CMP knowingly lied and cut nearly double the width. Does that really surprise you? The most distrusted utility in the country?

Why does it matter? Because Maine is being exploited so that CMP and Hydro-Quebec can reap billions long into the future at the expense of the one the last great wilderness expanses in the eastern United States and the sustainability of endangered brook trout.

Why does it matter? Sadly, our oversight agencies and Governor have failed the Maine public in their responsibilities and allegiance. The Department of ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION is commissioned with protecting Maine’s environment, not obeying the governor –and certainly not in being an accomplice in plowing a foreign extension cord of dirty power to Massachusetts ratepayers.

Fortunately, in November, Mainers have the ability to prevent this deceitful scam and miles of 100 foot high rusting poles scarring the landscape.

This November, Vote Yes on Question 1 to STOP the CMP Corridor!

John Cote

Farmingdale