Letter to the Editor: A thank you to the citizens

I would like to thank responsible citizens from over thirty towns who participated in the first ever Parents’ Forum at the Farmington Community Center on Friday, June 3.

Special thanks go out to our featured guest speakers. Maine House Representative, Heidi Sampson (R-Alfred), exposed the Hidden Agenda and asked, “What does lack of transparency in Public Schools cost us?” And U.S. Congressional Second District primary candidate, Liz Caruso (R-Caratunk), shared her experience as co-founder of Somerset Homeschool Co-Op in Madison.

Organizational structure for the event was inspired by SOS Save Our Students, https://www.s-o-s.education/, and the Maine Chapter of Parents’ Rights in Education, https://www.parentsrightsined.org/maine.html .

Individual witness testimony was offered from respected parents of several school districts to include: RSU 9, 10, 56 and 59. Liz Kelley, Tiffany Estabrook, Angela Greenwood, Heather MacDonald and Alexander Creznic described their personal experiences dealing with inappropriate material, lessons and evasive administrative policies in Public Schools.

Many dignitaries were in attendance, to include at State Senators Russel Black and Lisa Keim, State Representatives Shelia Lyman, Randy Hall and Dan Newman, County Commissioner Lance Harvell, and RSU 9 Superintendent Christian Elkington. During the public forum, a dozen or more supporting members of the audience spoke and asked questions to the expert panel. Dr. Tobin Moon Carson, DO respectfully offered a dissenting viewpoint.

Too many to list individually, but also present were church leaders, organizational managers, business owners, public safety personnel, elected officials, educators, and others I have surely missed. Needless to say, it was a tremendous and influential cross section of our concerned community.

Extra Special thanks go out to all the members of the Farmington Parks and Recreation Department – Matt Foster, Jen Savage and excellent crew – for their professional courtesies and skills, and to the Farmington Police and Code Enforcement Departments for procedural advice and direction.

Lastly, for all volunteers who donated time, effort and money to make the first Parents’ forum held in the greater Farmington Area a tremendous success. Everyone in attendance should should be given credit for beginning a community dialogue on such a critically important issue as the rights of parents to be primary directors in the proper education, true safety and welfare of our children.

Attendees proudly signed in to represent the following communities: Alfred, Avon, Belgrade, Bowdoinham, Caratunk, Chesterville, Dixfield, East Dixfield, Farmington, Farmington Falls, West Farmington, Greene, Highland, Industry, Jay, Kingfield, Leeds, Livermore Falls, Mexico, New Sharon, New Vineyard, N. New Portland, Phillips, Ripley, Rumford, Strong, Temple, Topsham, Waterville, Wilton and East Wilton.

Matt Martin

Farmington