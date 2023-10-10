Letter to the Editor: Acid ore mine threatens treasured region

Wolfden Resources, a Canadian company that has never operated a mine, has requested State approval for rezoning an area on Pickett Mountain in Penobscot County so they can mine for zinc and other common metals. This is a volcanogenic massive sulfide deposit which means that it will be an acid ore mine. These mines are notorious for producing acid mine drainage that is not only highly acidic, but can contain high levels of heavy metals, arsenic, antimony, etc. all which are extremely harmful if they get into the environment. Mine tailings often also include toxic ore processing chemicals such as cyanide. Mining companies are required to prevent this dangerous run-off water from leaving containment areas (where waste rock, ore, or tailings are stored) and that contaminated water be collected and treated, often for many years after the mines have closed.

The Pickett Mountain mining project is in a pristine region and close to several key water bodies including Pleasant Lake, Mud Lake, and Grass Pond which are classified as “State Heritage Fish Waters (meaning very high-quality brook trout waters.) Maine’s wet climate with 40+ inches of annual rainfall and heavy spring run-off increases the environmental threat to this area that can last for decades and long after the mine closes. Pickett Mountain will be Wolfden’s first attempt at operating a mine. Do we want them practicing on (of all things) an acid ore mine in this prized region while we keep fingers crossed hoping they do everything right? With Maine’s 6000 lakes and ponds we should insist that companies mining here (especially when its an acid ore mine) be highly skilled, with extensive experience and a proven track record. They should also be financially secure enough to properly operate a mine and to put ample money aside to cover any environmental damage for as long as needed. Can Wolfden meet all of these demands?

In 2020, Wolfden submitted their first rezoning request to Maine’s Land Use Planning Commission (LUPC). That application was riddled with errors and incomplete information. After many months of Wolfden not providing essential information despite repeated requests from the LUPC, they withdrew their application when it was about to be officially denied. This year, Wolfden submitted a revised application, requesting rezoning for a ‘mine only’ with limited on-site processing. They now plan to truck the mine ore and process it (and then permanently store the mine tailings) at another site yet to be determined, but outside of LUPC’s jurisdiction. (LUPC oversees Maine’s unorganized territories.) While this maneuver may serve Wolfden getting a foot in the door, it now expands the threat to Maine’s environment for this project to two locations instead of one.

Let’s not bring the risks surrounding this acid ore mine to one of Maine’s paradise lake regions. Please, tell the LUPC they should not rezone the Pickett Mountain area for mining for Wolfden. Public hearings on the project are being held this month in Millinocket and Bangor. Written comments may be sent by email to: Wolfdenrezoning.LUPC@maine.gov or submitted on paper to: Maine Land Use Planning Commission, Attention: Tim Carr, 22 State House Station, 18 Elkins Lane, Augusta, ME 04333-0022. Comments accepted through October.

For more information: www.maine.gov/dacf/lupc/projects/wolfden/wolfden_rezoning.html

Lindy Moceus

Vienna, Maine

