Letter to the Editor: Against the ban of pitbulls

Should Pitbulls be banned? I am writing against the ban of pitbulls. Some states are starting to ban Pitbulls. Many people believe that they are extremely dangerous, and they should not be welcomed into homes, especially homes with kids. Pit bulls have very muscular bodies and broadheads. Pit bulls are considered to be dangerous because of their history of being trained as fighting dogs.

In 43 CE, The Romans had believed the British to have better trained fighting dogs. They soon were importing pitbulls and not long after they started exporting them. These dogs were trained to fight in battles along as fight for entertainment. Pitbulls were expected to fight wild animals like elephants. In 1835 England banned baiting. Baiting was when pitbulls would bait bears and bulls, but when that was banned there were a lot of dog on dog fights.

There are 20 states that do not allow BSL (breed specific legislation), but there are over 700 American cities in 29 states that allow BSL, and there is one state that does not allow any new legislation. In all 50 states dog fighting is illegal.

Some reasonings to go against pitbull bannings are:

Con number one is, there is absolutely no evidence that BSL banning makes communities any safer. If people are breeding and training dogs to protect against illegal activity or to fight in illegal clubs or gangs they will simply find a new dog breed to train.

Con number two is, the study of fatal dog breed bites are a good amount of pitbulls and rottweilers but there are a number of dogs whose first bite can be fatal at higher rates. “Best Friends Animal Society explained three mitigating factors in dog attacks: 97% of the owners had not sterilized the dogs; 84% of the owners had abused or neglected their dogs; and 78% were using the dogs as guard dogs or breeding dogs instead of keeping the dogs as pets.” (www.procon.org/headlines/pit-bull-bans-top-2-pros-and-cons/.)

Con number three is, BSL is extremely expensive to keep intact. The Nationwide BSL, would cost roughly $476 million dollars a year. “There are about 78 million dogs in the United States, meaning less than 17% of dogs bite less than 1.4% and kill less than 0.00001% of the US population. And, of course, breeds not covered by BSL also bite. One study of 35 common breeds found Chihuahuas were the most aggressive.”

I personally believe that Pitbulls should not be banned anywhere. Pitbulls are not necessarily a dangerous dog breed; it is the owner of the dog. People blame the breed when in all reality you should be blaming the owners. Dogs are not the issue.

Ava Jackson, 2024

Spruce Mountain High School

Jay, Maine

Opinion pieces reflect the views of the individual author, and do not reflect the views of the Daily Bulldog, Mt. Blue TV, or Central Maine Media Alliance. Publication of an opinion piece does not equate to endorsement of the content of the piece.

