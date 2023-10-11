Letter to the Editor: Alternatives to plastic products

Greetings to the editor, my name is Hunter Oehme. I graduated from Poland Regional High School in 2023 and am continuing studies at Bennington College In Bennington Vermont. I have been taking a class focused on plastic pollution. In the class we have learned in depth the harm that all forms of plastic have on the environment. In this letter I urge people to continue or start a conversation about the use of plastic in our state.

In Maine we have many great bills that help lower how much plastic we use in the state. In January of 2021 a bill was passed that banned the distribution of plastic straws in the Portland area. In July of 2021 single use grocery bags were banned at all stores in Maine requiring shoppers to bring their own reusable shopping bags or pay 5 cents for paper bags. In 1978 Maine’s bottle program began which puts a tax on all bottles and cans of all types, glass, plastic and aluminum.

One thing I would love to see implemented in the state is a ban on other single use plastics. Whether that be a ban on take out containers being made of single use plastic or a ban on the bags we get at the groceries store to put our fruit in. I would love to see people come up with alternative methods for packaging our everyday products. There is so much unnecessary plastic used in products. There are many alternatives to these materials like bamboo, mesh, metal, wood or even beeswax. I urge the state of Maine to act in order to keep our beautiful state green and clean.

Hunter Oehme

Mechanic Falls, Maine

