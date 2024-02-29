Letter to the Editor: An important question for Maine Senate District 19 candidates

All of my friends in Senate District 19, many folks, including me, would like to ask you a very important question. I proudly served eight years in our House of Representatives. During those years, I learned a great deal about how our state government works. I learned what it takes to accomplish anything of value for the friends, neighbors, and families I called my constituents. The single most important thing I learned is that every year I spent in the legislature, the more effective my representation became.

When my eight years came to an end, I was proud to support Tammy Schmersal-Burgess to continue my work. One of the first questions I asked Tammy before agreeing to support her was her reason for running. Was she running for office, as I did, to effectively serve the people, or was she running for “personal reasons.” She assured me she was running for the benefit of all the folks who live in our House District. After she gave me that answer, I put her to the test. I asked the most important question of all. If I supported her, and she won, would she pledge that she would run for at least two terms. Her answer was yes. She asked me to explain further. I explained that the learning curve is high and the freshman legislator spends most of the first term learning what the process is all about. A Senator or Representative is simply not as effective the first term as he/she is in subsequent terms.

We are now losing an eight-year Senator to term limits. We must ask the candidates in our republican primary the same question we asked Tammy. We have a primary for the first time in years, and we must know the intentions of both primary candidates. On the one hand, we have Joe Martin. Joe is a lifelong republican who has served for over a decade as Oxford County republican chairman. He has helped elect many republican candidates to office and has always remained true to our conservative family values. On the other hand, we have David Duguay. Mr. Duguay used to be a republican, but he dropped out of the republican party to run for County Commissioner. He spent the last seventeen years as an independent, but has now evidently rediscovered republican principles. He has re-enrolled as a republican because he thinks that being a republican is his best path to the Senate. Republicans must choose which of these two men would best represent them.

Now I know there are many important issues affecting our district and our State in 2024. All of them can be freely discussed and debated during the republican primary and the general election that follows, but first things first. We must be certain that neither of you are running for our Senate seat for your own benefit or any other personal reasons. Your answer to “the Tammy question” will allow all republican voters to decide which of you two gentlemen should be our trusted choice to represent our republican values in the general election and in Augusta.

Here is our question to both of you. Will you give your solemn pledge to the people of Senate District 19 that if elected, and God and good health allow, you will serve all eight years if the people choose to honor you with re-election? Further, will you pledge to remain a republican and a trusted voice for our republican values if elected?

We await your public response, and we pledge to support the primary winner in November.

Former State Representative Richard “Dick” Pickett

Dixfield, Maine

Opinion pieces reflect the views of the individual author, and do not reflect the views of the Daily Bulldog, Mt. Blue TV, or Central Maine Media Alliance. Publication of an opinion piece does not equate to endorsement of the content of the piece.