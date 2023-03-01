Letter to the Editor: Animal Testing

I have noticed that animal testing has increased a great amount. According to BritanicaProCon.com, in January, 2020 it was reported that over 200,000 animals get tested on every year. Additionally, according to Cruelty Free International, “There was a significant increase in Lethal Dose 50 (LD50) and Lethal Concentration 50 (LC50) tests from 9,784 tests in 2020 to 11,758 tests in 2021 (up 20%).” It is a cruel way to make sure products are safe for us to use when they can test vaccines and other products to any person willing to be tested on.

Using animals as testing subjects isn’t the way to go because they simply aren’t the same as humans. The way that animals are made up is way different than a human being. For example, a rat is way different than a human. How can the people testing on rats be sure that we will react the same as a rat would? Although some animals, like a dog, are kind of similar to being human, scientists can’t be one hundred percent certain that humans will react the same as an animal would.

Another reason animal testing is wrong is the simple fact that not all animal testing is safe. According to BritanicaProCon.com, only 5% of animals used in testing are protected by law. On top of that, most experiments involving animals go wrong, hurting innocent animals and/or killing them. That is just morally wrong and lots of people know it. BritanicaProCon.com says that over one third of women only use cruelty free products, proving that sales on products tested by animals are going down.

The increasing animal testing and animal cruelty makes many people mad especially if they care about animals. If the testing isn’t 100 percent accurate, and the sales are dropping then what’s the point?

Brianna Prescott

Student at Spruce Mountain High School

