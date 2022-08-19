Letter to the Editor: Appreciate the Franklin County Office of the Sheriff

Each week, the Franklin County Office of the Sheriff provides the Daily Bulldog with a summary of the week’s calls for service and the response by deputies. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report is more than information for the curious. It has a depth of information when we are aware of what they are.

It goes beyond curiosity or entertainment, for that is not the purpose. Having spent two and one-half decades in uniform (albeit some time ago), there are other considerations the public should consider. For they teach reality, social conditions, the extent of social issues happening, and the services provided by the FCSO. Information is not otherwise easily available. Providing this information is a valid public service. The following are considerations and positive learning points to enhance understanding.

§ The Office of the Sheriff responds to citizen calls for help, reporting a situation, and that an issue occurred requiring attention.

§ That results in County Dispatch Services sending a deputy to investigate and determine a response and action.

§ The Deputy responding is carefully vetted before hiring, passing many background requirements including a depth of life history, physical examination, in some jurisdictions a polygraph examination, criminal history, multiple life engagements, and is certified if they pass muster and are a person of trust and confidence.

§ That same individual attends Basic Law Enforcement Training at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy, where they must pass eighteen intensive weeks of training, education, and skills development. Passing each segment of the curriculum is mandatory at 75 percent, beyond academic standards. Excellent is a word I use.

§ Like other emergency response services, citizens of Franklin County are fortunate to have well-trained, committed people who step into the breach when the rest of us hesitate.

So, what is the meaning, what can we learn?

§ We, the public, must stop and consider the overall services provided by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department and all other police, fire, EMS, emergency management, critical care, and response services. Without them, what would each of us do?

§ We have these services because we live in a complex and chaotic world, where specially selected and trained personnel representing a critical service are available to respond and provide skills that most of us do not possess.

§ Management of these services, in this county, is more than a job! It is devotion to a particular occupation, and all the good and bad accompanying that role is carried out with continuous attention to detail.

§ In this county are individuals and groups who work with emergency response agencies to address within their specialty additional services that help lead many to resolve needs, establishing a path forward. While some grouse about cost, it is far less than what occurs without them (there are no substitute alternatives). We are fortunate for their existence.

§ Importantly, most/many people in their homes, place of employment, and other engagements do not think of an emergency, dangerous situations, health and safety occurrences, or other potentially harmful events. When they occur, we call 9-1-1 and then watch what unfolds.

In my experience, we often slide to the negative, point to some event, and complain, but seldom offer a solution. Normally, that generalizes what occurs, and yet, there are potential positive steps in which we should engage. They include:

§ Be aware of the role, person who responds, their commitment, skills, and training, and say thank you when you can or should. They receive far less appreciation than deserved, for we somehow equate their presence without a depth of understanding. That is why we call 9-1-1 and not step forward ourselves.

§ Learn more, visit, and ask to be educated about a particular service. Without question, it exceeds more than what the public understands.

§ Show support, even when there is no reason following some harsh event, for they are the ones who respond, encounter the often negative and dangerous situation, and bring it to closure.

Without them, as some proclaim, leaves us vulnerable and the rationale behind the tiny movement of faceless voices is unjustifiable. Unless we willing to respond ourselves, give thanks to all of those who wear the uniform of their profession. They face difficult encounters when the call comes, and whose experience far exceeds the conscious awareness of many.

A viable community looks at problems, explores them in depth, works together, and determines sustainable solutions. The emergency services appreciate it when the community supports and stands tall with them when appropriate.

Richard Lumb

Wilton, Maine