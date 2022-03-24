Letter to the Editor: Are you missing money?

Are you missing money? If you check the state’s unclaimed property database, you may find you are.

A lot of people just do not know about unclaimed property, while others have heard about it but are worried it’s too good to be true. As a state representative, part of my role is making sure my constituents know how to check the list and safely claim their property.

What is unclaimed property? It could be a dormant bank balance, an uncashed check, inheritance or other assets. Under Maine law, when the rightful owner of these assets cannot be found, the State Treasurer is required to hold on to them for safekeeping until they are claimed.

Searching the list is easy. You can search online at www.maineunclaimedproperty.gov or, if you prefer, you can call the Treasurer’s Office’s unclaimed property hotline at 624-7470. You can file your claim online, or call the office so the Treasurer’s staff can assist you.

Typically, filing a claim is easy, too. But once in a while, I hear from constituents with a complicated claim who need help. I was recently able to help a Franklin County resident connect with the help she needed to file her claim with the Treasurer’s Office and see her money returned to her. If you run into this situation, please reach out to me at 491-9041 or scott.landry@legislature.maine.gov.

The Treasurer’s Office and its official unclaimed property website, www.maineunclaimedproperty.gov, are safe to work with. However, it is always smart to be on the lookout for scams, and scammers have pretended in the past to be speaking for the Treasurer’s Office in an attempt to commit identity theft. The best thing to do is check the list yourself and work with the Treasurer’s Office directly. If you suspect a scam, you can report it to the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-436-2131 or Consumer.mediation@maine.gov.

This winter and high energy prices have been tough on many of us. Every dollar counts, and I hope this information helps you recover any assets that might belong to you.

Scott Landry

State Representative

House District 113: Farmington and New Sharon