Letter to the Editor: Avangrid versus Pine Tree Power

This letter is in no way an endorsement for Pine Tree Power. I don’t believe that the government is capable of running anything efficiently. No, this letter is about Avangrid the parent company of CMP. Avangrid proved that they have no respect for the Constitution of Maine or the will of the Maine citizens also known as their customers. Am I the only one who sees a problem with a company with an unlimited supply of money when it comes to defeat a referendum ballot question, unlimited funds to fight a lawsuit to then circumvent that same referendum, and now pump millions more to fight the Pine Tree Power referendum question? This same company that is last in the country in customer service. This company sees power loss to hundreds and at times thousands of customers when storms are predicted, and cries poverty when it comes to update infrastructure and has just been given rate increases. Seems to me that they only have money when they want to win over the citizens of Maine.

Jay Battersby

Solon, Maine

Opinion pieces reflect the views of the individual author, and do not reflect the views of the Daily Bulldog, Mt. Blue TV, or Central Maine Media Alliance. Publication of an opinion piece does not equate to endorsement of the content of the piece.