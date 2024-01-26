Letter to the Editor: Basketball and Lessons Learned

I don’t think that your recent writer from Solon, Maine has anything to worry about concerning young people learning about how to behave in the real world. The issue here was not the level of play of the students on the team, but the gracelessness of the coach in leaving first string players in the game when it was obvious that the team could not lose and there was an opportunity to give other players on the team the opportunity to get playing time and experience.

The students definitely learned a lesson. In gracelessness.

Michael Webber

Strong, Maine

