Letter to the Editor: Behind the Positive Spin

While gambling and marijuana use have been legalized, at some level we realize they still do damage. The reason we make space for these social ills anyway has a lot to with the effect focused advertisement campaigns have.

The down sides of gambling and marijuana addiction are only briefly mentioned these days. There’s a notice at the end of each casino advertisement that says help for gambling addiction is available, and we’re encouraged to leave it at that. Marijuana addiction isn’t even discussed anymore, though it can be as devastating as gambling addiction.

These things are sold as entertainment and as medicine, which can be an aspect associated with each, I’ll give you that. But, there are also very real consequences for those who fall prey to the addictive nature of them, too. The high we experience when we win can be as addictive as the high we feel when we use drugs. For those using the high to escape difficult circumstances it can be a trap.

We’re ignoring this just as we ignored the damage doctors did when they began to recklessly prescribe drugs like oxycodone because the advertisement is working. We have started to believe that government has a handle on the down side despite all evidence to the contrary. That’s a failing of this era, undue trust in government.

Clearly, we believe what some call a “nanny state” exists, or we wouldn’t be persuaded by advertisements like these. Government is meant to serve us, “We the People”, after all. “Nanny state” is just a term opponents of necessary regulation use because they’d rather not care for their fellow citizen due to the expense involved. And yet, I have a feeling they’d point out that treatment is available.

We call this “lip service”. It’s used more and more these days to dismiss valid concern. I’d like to see this practice challenged more because it has proven so costly.

Jamie Beaulieu

Farmington, Maine

Opinion pieces reflect the views of the individual author, and do not reflect the views of the Daily Bulldog, Mt. Blue TV, or Central Maine Media Alliance. Publication of an opinion piece does not equate to endorsement of the content of the piece.