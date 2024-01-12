Letter to the Editor: Bellows did her job

As Joseph E. Martin, candidate for Maine Senate, stated in his recent opinion piece, “By now, we all can see what Maine’s Secretary of State did…”

What our Secretary of State did was her job. Secretary Sheena Bellows did her job. It is now up to the courts to determine the outcome.

It is the responsibility of Maine’s Secretary of State to assure that all qualifications are met before a candidate can be found be eligible to run for a specific office. In the case of former President Trump our Secretary of State found that he is not qualified to hold the Office of the President under Section Three of the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution.

As was apparent (either by viewing the horrifying live coverage or via replays) to my fellow Americans, January 6th, 2021, was a rare and horrific attack on our capitol and even included an effort to assassinate President Trump’s VP Pence. President Trump urged those assembled to “fight like hell” as they were about to go up to the capitol and after they got to the capitol and the violence had become extreme and dangerous, our President did nothing to stop it in time to avoid injuries and death. Even today, Trump minimizes what occurred. What occurred was a coup attempt that might have succeeded except for the actions of brave and overwhelmed law enforcement professionals.

I find it appalling that a person who either lacks the knowledge of Maine law or who willfully seeks to do everything in his power to oppose the rule of law, would run for office. The Maine Senate is a revered body and Mainers deserve to continue to have Senators who will honor the structures and processes that have been in place for centuries.

Carol Coles

Starks, Maine

